Ed Brandt at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Chicago-native Ed Brandt began his career as a graphic designer while engaged in a studio practice and exhibiting in solo and group exhibitions. He explores perceptions of time, place, objects, and experience through reductive forms and built-up layers of media in his abstractions.
“When first observing my art, viewers are confronted with an aesthetic that is honest and uncomplicated, composed of understated colors, lines, and geometry,” he says in a statement. “These outward characteristics recall geometric Modernist paintings, direct and formal in appearance. However, upon closer inspection, layered surface qualities challenge this initial response and elicit questions of materiality, textural subtleties, and a patina that displays characteristics of sculpture and collage.”
Brandt joins Neal Ambrose-Smith, Polly Barton, John Garrett, and other gallery artists for Chiaroscuro’s annual Holiday Group Show, which continues through Jan. 8. Masks are required.
