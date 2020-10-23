Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com
In his paintings and works on paper, artist Ed Brandt takes a reductive formula and interplay of geometric forms, spatial planes, and lines. Layering materials and using contrasts of light and dark, he gives his compositions a sense of equilibrium, and the linear elements lend an architectural presence to his work. “These outward characteristics recall geometric modernist paintings, direct and formal in appearance,” he says in a statement. “However, upon closer inspection, layered surface qualities challenge this initial response and elicit questions of materiality, textural subtleties, and a patina that displays characteristics of sculpture and collage.” Brandt joins gallery artists Polly Barton, John Garrett, Penny Truitt, and others for Chiaroscuro’s second group show of the fall season. The exhibition is currently on view and remains up in the gallery through Nov. 14. A selection of work in the exhibit is available to view online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.