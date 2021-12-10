Douglas Fryer at Meyer Gallery

Although he works mainly in oil, Douglas Fryer is a multimedia artist who’s skilled in watercolor painting, printmaking, and digital art.
His atmospheric, abstracted landscapes are inspired by years spent living in rural areas of the country, including seven years in Vermont and most recently in central Utah. Rich in texture, his landscapes and still lifes invite contemplation and reflection.
“The work begins with an emotional response to the subject and is developed through multiple processes, materials, and tools I may use,” he says in a statement. “My hope is that the resulting content is a metaphysical concept rather than only a creation of a likeness of the subject.”
Fryer’s new works are featured in the exhibition Moments, which continues through Dec. 16. Masks are required.
