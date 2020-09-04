Douglas Atwill at New Concept Gallery

New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
Whether he’s painting Southwestern landscapes or views of his own garden, local artist Douglas Atwill renders his compositions with a light touch. He often leaves areas of his acrylic canvases unpainted, lending them the quality of watercolor paintings. A designer, builder, and author, he also makes time to paint as many as 50 canvases a year. Recent works by Atwill are on view on the gallery’s website, starting on Friday, Sept. 4. The virtual exhibition continues through Oct. 3. The works can be viewed in person from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment.
