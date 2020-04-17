Dorothy Eugénie Brett at the Harwood Museum of Art

Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., Taos, 575-758-9826, harwoodmuseum.org
Painter Dorothy Eugénie Brett arrived in Taos from her native England in 1924, following author D.H. Lawrence on a visit to the ranch of art patron and socialite Mabel Dodge Luhan. She eventually settled on a 160-acre tract of land on Luhan’s ranch outside of Taos and became a fixture in the Northern New Mexico Art scene. Her works included regional Native and Hispanic subjects, portraits, and landscapes and are noted for their mystical quality. A selection of her paintings highlighting her diverse subject matter is available online at the Harwood Museum along with online collections of traditional Hispanic arts, contemporary art, and works by the Taos Society of Artists and Taos Modernists.
