Doreen Wittenbols at Form & Concept

Step into the functional and modular living room at Form & Concept that features art, craft, and design objects by more than two dozen emerging and established artists. The group exhibition and immersive installation Family Room was designed by a national consortium of LGBTQ+ artists and performers. Family Room explores queer domestic space and the concept of chosen families, which offer love and support to members of the LGBTQ+ community who may not find it among their biological counterparts. The show includes functional furniture from an artist’s home, handmade books and zines, as well as site-specific and commissioned performance pieces by New Mexico-based ensembles Saints Ball and Santa Fe Playhouse. Artists include Doreen Wittenbols, Pascal Emmer, Kyle Farrell, and Erika Diamond. Family Room is currently on view and is up through May 15. A selection of works can be viewed on the gallery’s website. Wittenbols presents a live painting and Instagram takeover beginning Saturday, Feb. 20. More details to be announced. Visit formand
concept.center for updates.
Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
