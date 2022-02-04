A multi-media, hands-on science exhibition invites visitors to explore the bond between humans and dogs. Discover the sensory perception of canines and how they communicate in what’s regarded as one of the most successful interspecies relationships on the planet.
From wild wolves to domesticated companions, dogs have evolved over millennia to become the loyal protectors and colleagues of humankind. The traveling exhibition Dogs! A Science Tail was organized by the California Science Center in Los Angeles. It’s an interactive exhibition that features a virtual dog you can train to heed your commands, replica fossils of wolves and dogs, and a game of “pup culture” Jeopardy for testing your knowledge of man’s best friend. You can share your own dog pictures in the exhibition’s photo gallery.
The exhibit is accompanied by Superpower Dogs, a documentary film in IMAX® 3D which explores the life-saving abilities and bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. It screens at the Verus Research DynaTheater on Saturday, Feb. 5th, during the opening of the exhibition. Admission is $5 to $8 with discounts available. The exhibit continues through May 1. Masks are required.
