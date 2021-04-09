Dick and Wayne at Foto Forum

Identical twins Jesse and Jason Pearson, working under the moniker Dick and Wayne, explore personal landscapes based on their shared experiences using the mediums of drawing and photography. Culling from their memories of familial life, they create quasi-factual narratives that merge adolescent fantasy and lived reality. Using props, including preexisting photographs, they stage reenactments of their childhood memories and other scenarios, which are open-ended, inviting viewers to contemplate their own narratives. Their professional name, Dick and Wayne, puts them and the viewers at arm’s length from their creative output, in which true accounts take on fictive elements. Their two-person show of drawings and photographs continues through May 30 (noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and by appointment).
Foto Forum Santa Fe, 1714 Paseo de Peralta, 505-470-2582, fotoforumsantafe.com
