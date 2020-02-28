Etiquette Santa Fe, 2889 Trades West Road, Unit E, 505-913-1000
The reflective material known as “diamond grade,” manufactured by 3M, is used in many construction and safety endeavors. It’s used in traffic and pedestrian barriers to limit accessibility and increase visibility. It’s used in caution tape, safety clothing, street signs, and traffic cones. With this in mind, Etiquette’s first group show of the year, Diamond Grade, explores urban space, cityscapes, and the oppressive nature of institutions, and how such environments impact our lives. “When light shines upon the material it glows, revealing the demarcation of the unknown, the dangerous, the unfinished,” writes curator Drew Cassidy Lenihan. “Each strip of diamond grade has the potential to create parameters that are ephemeral and arbitrary, rules and spaces that are made to be broken and invaded.” The show includes work by Shay Semple, Leonard Frezquez, and Justin Guthrie, and opens with a 6 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 28 (by appointment through March 21).
