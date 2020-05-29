KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Lowbrow and pop surrealist pioneer Dennis Larkins came to prominence in the 1960s-era counterculture of California. But growing up in the 1950s, in the shadow of the newly born atomic age, had an enduring impact on the themes of his work. In his solo exhibition, Atomic Roadhouse: Climbing from the Wreckage, he explores the pop culture influence of science fiction and the dystopian realities that could follow in the wake of an existential nuclear threat. “Growing up bathed in the glow of the Atomic Age is bound to scramble any thinking person’s circuits,” Larkins says in a statement. “From the time America started planting its own mushroom forest out in the vast deserts of the West, I have been turning to art to heal my radiation burns.” The exhibition includes 10 works that combine painting and relief sculpture. Through retro pop-style imagery, he explores themes of wonder, absurdity, death, and rebirth in the modern era. The show is up through June 14. The gallery is open, and the works can also be seen on the gallery’s website.
