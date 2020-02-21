New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
The third installment of the museum’s year-long rotating exhibition Alcoves 20/20 continues through April 13. The show, which features six rotations of five solo exhibitions by contemporary New Mexico artists, honors the museum’s original exhibition model from when it opened to the public in 1917. Artists were permitted to add their names to a roster and show their work in niche galleries on the main floor. Throughout its history, the museum has staged several Alcove exhibitions, but in a curated format. Alcoves 20/20 #3 includes installations by Debra Baxter, Amy Ellingson, Munson Hunt, Jonathan Parker, and Todd Ryan White, and continues showcasing an eclectic cross-section of New Mexico artists working today. An artist reception takes place at 5 p.m. on March 6, and a conversation with the artists is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 3. The show is by admission. Three more rotations follow with the fourth one opening on April 18 and featuring a new round of artists (to be announced).
