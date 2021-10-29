Debra Baxter at Form & Concept

Taking cues from Victorian-era mourning jewelry, artist Debra Baxter examines the ways loss, grief, and longing manifest in material culture.
In her sculptures, she combines glass, metal, crystals, and minerals with elements of classical sculpture and human anatomy to give form to the individual and collective grief of contemporary times.
The 16 sculptures in Love Tears, her second solo show at Form & Concept, epitomize Baxter’s use of long-lasting materials, such as glass and metal, to express ephemerality and transience.
“There’s inevitable pain in every form of love,” Baxter says in a statement. “I’m fascinated by the ways in which we decorate this grief and mourning, and I wanted to see how far I could push myself with balancing the immediate, often ornate, demonstration of loss, and my use of permanent materials.”
The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 29, followed by an artist open house at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. The exhibit is on view through Jan. 15. Masks are required.
Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
