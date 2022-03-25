Debbie Long at the Harwood Museum of Art

Small interior spaces christened Light Ships by artist Debbie Long rely on an inherent relationship between physical space and natural light — from sunlight, moonlight, and even lightning — to achieve their effect. These immersive installations are composed of hundreds of cast glass sculptural objects which reflect and refract the light, changing with the passing of time throughout the day and with the passing of clouds.
Immersing the viewer into a conversation about light and time, the exhibition Debbie Long: Light Ships is the Harwood Museum of Art’s first site-specific immersive exhibition and the artist’s first solo museum show. Long follows in the tradition of land artists such as Robert Smithson, Nancy Holt, and James Turrell, as well as artists of the Light and Space movement such as Robert Irwin and Larry Bell.
The exhibit continues through Oct. 9 by admission ($10 with discounts available); masks required.
