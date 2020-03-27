5. Gallery, 2351 Fox Road, No. 700, 505-257-8417, 5pointgallery.com
The times of day, the weather, and seasonal changes all affect the appearance of artist Debbie Long’s glass installations, which draw on natural light. Intended as a form of slow art, her installations require immersion over time as clouds linger and the light shifts with the passage of the hours. Long is a former studio assistant to Taos artist Ken Price. Her sculptural forms are organic, poised between raw form and fine craftsmanship. Long’s work is on view in the group exhibition Visual Limits, which includes selections from Allan Graham, Stuart Arends, and Wes Mills. The exhibit is open by appointment through April 24.
