David Yarrow at Sorrel Sky Gallery

Renowned fine art photographer David Yarrow was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1966. A former photographer for The London Times, he’s known for his striking, monochromatic imagery of wildlife, places, and people. His photographs are large scale, which creates an immersive experience for the viewer. Working with a team of collaborators, he puts in countless hours of research for his location shoots, building relationships with international figures to gain access to remote and sometimes dangerous areas. Images from his new series, Wild West, feature the historic Diamond Belle Saloon in Durango, Colorado, and the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. His technical mastery of craft is reflected in the bold imagery, which is presented in stunning detail. Yarrow joins Sorrel Sky Gallery as its latest represented artist. Selections from his Wildlife and Wild West series are available at the gallery’s Durango location (828 Main Ave., 970-247-3555) and online.
Sorrel Sky Gallery, 125 W. Palace Ave., 505-501-6555, sorrelsky.com
