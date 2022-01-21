David Simpson at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

A co-founder of San Francisco’s famous Six Gallery, David Simpson is known for his abstract compositions of color and form. In the late 1980s, he began experimenting with iridescent polymer emulsions known as interference paints and was drawn to the unpredictable nature of the medium, which simultaneously reflects and refracts light.
A selection of Simpson’s interference paintings are currently on view at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art in the exhibit Secret Garden, which includes reductive paintings created using only one color per composition. Simpson applies the medium in multiple layers using a hand-crafted trowel. The resulting surface subtly undulates and gives the appearance of atmospheric depth. The gallery is also showing Simpson’s floral-themed works, which were created using interference pigments as well. The show is on view through Feb. 14. Masks are required.
Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com
