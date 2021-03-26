David S. Goodsell at the New Mexican Museum of Art

The simple act of breathing took on new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic, as we’ve become acutely aware of how our daily intake of oxygen affects our health. In the exhibition Breath Taking, artists explore breathing as a biological act, as a function of making art, and consider the spiritual and philosophical consequences of this most basic function of life. The show features works in a variety of mediums by 18 contemporary artists, including Stuart Allen, David S. Goodsell, Alison Keogh, and Meridel Rubenstein. The artists discuss their works in a series of virtual talks that will be posted to the museum’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/nmmoa) throughout the run of the show. Next up is “Inspiration: Breath as Spirit” (April 14) in which participating artists Marietta Patricia Leis and Kim Richardson discuss how visual art can be a gateway to spiritual reflection. The exhibit is currently on view and is up through Sept. 5. By admission ($12; $7 for New Mexico residents; $8 for parties of 10 or more; free for children 16 and under, foster parents, museum members, and on Wednesdays for New Mexico residents 60 and older).
New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
