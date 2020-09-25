Canyon Road Contemporary Art, 622 Canyon Road, 505-983-0433, canyoncontemporary.com
David Meredith learned the craft of sculpting, casting, and mold-making at a jewelry firm before turning to art as a career. A lover of wildlife since his youth, when he was growing up near the Kruger National Park in South Africa, he makes animals his subjects, casting a bronze menagerie that includes bears, jackrabbits, birds, otters, and foxes. He invests his subjects with emotional qualities and renders them reductively, focused on mood, expressiveness, and aesthetic form rather than striving for hyperrealism. Meredith is the latest artist to join Canyon Road Contemporary’s roster, and his work can be viewed in the gallery or on the website on an ongoing basis.
