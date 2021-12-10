David Ligare at LewAllen Galleries

Inspired by the art, culture, and mythology of antiquity, artist David Ligare’s paintings capture classical ideals of balance, restraint, and proportion.
His works allude to the timeless Greek and Roman myths, which continue to resonate in the human psyche, and which remain relevant to our times.
“Foundational myths and philosophy from ancient Greece, most particularly, and additionally ancient Rome, have elements that enduringly underpin and inform our contemporary life,” he writes in a statement.
His bold and striking figures are rendered with technical proficiency in rich color tones and often set against Arcadian landscapes imbued with symbolism.
Presence of the Past, an exhibition of Ligare’s new works, continues through Jan. 8. Masks are required.
