Danielle Orchard at the International Fine Print Dealers Association's Fine Art Print Fair

Tamarind Institute, 2500 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, 505-277-3901, tamarind.unm.edu
Founded in Los Angeles in 1960 with the intention of rescuing the dying art of lithography, Tamarind Institute, which has been affiliated with the University of New Mexico since 1970, rose to become a premier workshop for collaborative printmaking. Tamarind is credited with revitalizing the art of lithography and has worked with some of the nation’s foremost artists and printmakers, including Danielle Orchard, Louise Nevelson, Ken Price, and Ed Ruscha. A selection of their works is on view in the fall edition of International Fine Print Dealers Association’s Fine Art Print Fair, the world’s largest fair dedicated to the art of printmaking. The fair is exclusively online, hosted by Artsy. Tamarind’s virtual booth can be found at fineartprintfair.org (through Sunday, Nov. 1).
