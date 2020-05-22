Tamarind Institute, 2500 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, 505-277-3901, tamarind.unm.edu
Each year since 1991, the International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) organizes the world’s largest fair dedicated to the art of printmaking. The IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair moves online this spring, featuring a stunning array of works from its 150 member galleries and publishers of contemporary print editions in 12 countries. Explore Tamarind Institute’s online booth and see works by notable printmakers associated with the nation’s foremost lithography workshop, including Danielle Orchard, Robert Pruitt, and Kenneth Price. The fair is hosted on Artsy and can be accessed at fineartprintfair.org through June 13.
