Daniel Ballesteros at Richard Levy Gallery

Artist Daniel Ballesteros is drawn to the adaptability of the redwood, one of the planet’s largest arboreal species. Following in the tradition of gilding religious imagery with gold leaf, Ballesteros lends majesty to his subjects by doing the same with photographs. He gilds composite imagery of the imposing trees, emphasizing their awe-inspiring presence. The matte surfaces of the exposed part of the photographs contrast with the reflective quality of the gilding, giving the images a sense of depth. Ballesteros was inspired by the resiliency of his Filipino ancestors and created the works as metaphors for lineage and survival. Gold Leaf Forest, a solo exhibition of eight of Ballesteros’ gilded photographs, continues through Nov. 12. Face masks and proof of vaccination are required.
Richard Levy Gallery, 514 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-766-9888, levygallery.com
