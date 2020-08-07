Cyndia Harlan at Canyon Road Contemporary Art

Canyon Road Contemporary Art,622 Canyon Road, 505-983-0433, canyoncontemporary.com
A moody, atmospheric tone permeates the landscapes and seascapes of painter Cyndia Harlan. Her paintings evoke the mystery, ambiguity, and sublime beauty of nature and elicit an emotional response in the viewer. New works by Harlan, as well as painters Mark Bowles, Noah Desmond, and Gina Rossi, and sculpture by Bob Brubaker are featured for the summer at Canyon Road Contemporary. Through Aug. 15, 10 percent of sales of new work goes to support The Navajo Water Project (navajo waterproject.org), which works to bring hot and cold running water to homes that lack access in New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. See the work online or schedule an appointment in advance.
