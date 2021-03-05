Corey McGillicuddy's untitled photo project

Corey McGillicuddy, Michael, Maryann and Rick Anaya, Easter Sunday (2020), photograph 

In a series of images that Galisteo-based artist and photographer Corey McGillicuddy began last Easter, she engages with her subjects directly, holding one end of a six-foot tape measure while they hold the other. It’s the distance prescribed for maintaining a safe social distance in the time of COVID. The ongoing project features black-and-white portraits taken with an antique Rolleiflex camera. After developing the pictures, McGillicuddy hand-colors the tape measures. “In this time of COVID I am narrowing my view,” McGillicuddy says in a statement. “I look to maintain my connection with my community while practicing social distancing and COVID safety protocols. We are being asked to dig deep. We are being called upon to embrace our humanity, our compassion and our respect for one another.” The project is partially funded through the City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department’s Mini Grants for Hope, a CARES Act Funding Project. The work can be viewed on the artist’s page of the Galisteo Studio Tour website (galisteostudiotour.org/corey-mcgillicuddy). 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.