In a series of images that Galisteo-based artist and photographer Corey McGillicuddy began last Easter, she engages with her subjects directly, holding one end of a six-foot tape measure while they hold the other. It’s the distance prescribed for maintaining a safe social distance in the time of COVID. The ongoing project features black-and-white portraits taken with an antique Rolleiflex camera. After developing the pictures, McGillicuddy hand-colors the tape measures. “In this time of COVID I am narrowing my view,” McGillicuddy says in a statement. “I look to maintain my connection with my community while practicing social distancing and COVID safety protocols. We are being asked to dig deep. We are being called upon to embrace our humanity, our compassion and our respect for one another.” The project is partially funded through the City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department’s Mini Grants for Hope, a CARES Act Funding Project. The work can be viewed on the artist’s page of the Galisteo Studio Tour website (galisteostudiotour.org/corey-mcgillicuddy).
Corey McGillicuddy's untitled photo project
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- This way to Flavor Town: Tune Up Café
- Star Codes, Feb. 26 to March 4
- Close to home: Jackie Riccio's "Land of Plenty"
- Volcanic resentment: "You" by Denis Johnson
- The stormy sea of memory: Nancy King breaks the silence
- Writing (without) music: Composers Virgil Thomson and Leonard Bernstein
- Yuge Zhou at Currents 826
- Before cancer and after cancer, at 22: "Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of Life Interrupted" by Suleika Jaouad
- Neal Ambrose-Smith at 516 Arts
- Reinventing oneself: Linda Durham asks what’s next
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.