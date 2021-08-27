Clayton Porter at GF Contemporary

Larger than life is one way to describe the iconic imagery of the romanticized West: It’s cowboys, cattle rustlers, and rodeo riders. But local artist Clayton Porter adds an ironic twist to his drawings of Western subjects, those mythic figures that endure in America’s imagination. Rendered at 2 inches or less on panels as large as 5 by 5 feet, his rodeo riders loose their iconic power and become absurd. Nearly lost in a sea of white space, struggling to hold onto the reigns and stay saddled as their steeds buck, the minuscule figures capture something of the tenuous state of human existence. One Trick Pony, a show of Porter’s new work, remains on exhibit through Sept. 7.
GF Contemporary, 707 Canyon Road, 505-983-3707, gfcontemporary.com
