Cig Harvey at Photo-eye Gallery

Renowned photographer Cig Harvey continues her exploration of sensory perception through images and language in the online exhibition Blue Violet. Harvey’s use of bold contrasts, striking color, and soft light uplisting her photography from something one merely views to a foray into the sensual experience between the human and natural worlds. Interspersed among the images are allegorical texts, field notes, and poetic observations that subtly hint at the emotional content of Harvey’s dreamlike images. “Blue Violet is a vibrant meditation on the procession of seasons, sensory abundance, and the magic in everyday life,” she writes. The exhibition coincides with the recent publication of her new book, Blue Violet (The Monacelli Press, 208 pages, $60). The virtual show is ongoing and can be accessed at blueviolet.photoeye.com.
Photo-eye Gallery, 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A3, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
