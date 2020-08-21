KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Self-taught artist Ciane Xavier, originally from a small town in southern Brazil, has since lived in more than 14 countries. A former fashion model, she transitioned to art after painting the walls of her apartment in the Philippines, which awakened her latent desire to create. “I drew freely without any restrains, daydreaming about my life experiences and materializing personal emotions,” she says in a statement about the experience. Her surreal sculptures, on view in the exhibition Inside Out, are an exploration of the interior realms of dreams and the psyche, and deal with themes of power, vulnerability, and eternity. The gallery is showing 10 of her sculptures, which were made using a combination of traditional sculpting techniques and 3D printing technology. The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception at the gallery on Friday, Aug. 21, and continues through Sept. 14.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.