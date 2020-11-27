Christy Schwathe at KEEP Contemporary

The recent paintings of Christy Schwathe combine human figures and landscapes in open-ended narrative compositions. Inspired by expressions of grief and hope, she explores the emotional impact of contemporary crises, including political and environmental issues, without making such issues explicit. Many of her paintings incorporate metal leafing or metallic paints, reflecting light off their surfaces. “The constant shifting of the painting's appearance brings another element of contrast and change to the emotion of each piece, which feels especially relevant in these times,” she says in a statement. “The reflective quality actually physically reflects the viewer onto the work’s surface, which brings their presence into the narrative space.” Schwathe's exhibition Grief and Hope is on view on the gallery's website, concurrent with painter Zienna Brunsted Stewart's show Mixed Feelings. The exhibits can also be viewed through the windows from outside of the gallery. They will remain up indefinitely.
KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.