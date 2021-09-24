Christy Henspetter at Convergence Gallery

Artist and art instructor Christy Henspetter is a frequent visitor to France, where she paints and leads painting workshops. The influence of the French impressionists can be seen in her work, which is characterized by soft brushwork, opalescent color, imagery of nature, water, the high desert terrain of the American Southwest, and the urban and rural landscapes of France.
“All my experiences continuously refresh my understandings and expressions of essential forms,” she says in a statement. “This, in turn, supports what enlivens me: luminescence and its magical effects on the land and the water.”
The Stillness of Light, a solo exhibition of her work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Sept. 24, and is on view through Oct. 21. Masks required and social distancing encouraged.
Convergence Gallery, 634 Canyon Road, 505-986-1245, convergencegallery.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.