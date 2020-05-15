Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
Artist Christopher Benson’s landscapes, seascapes, and figurative paintings convey a sense of the character or feeling of a place. He uses a reductive, gestural technique to capture only what he feels are intrinsic aspects of a scene — elements to hook the viewer with a visual impression. “I mean for all of my pictures to invite the viewer in with a sense of the familiar, while yet distilling some essential character of the subject that may feel surprising or even a bit odd,” he says in a statement. “I find that I can achieve this by stripping out a great deal of extraneous detail in order to get to the boiled-down, or even abstract heart of a picture.” Take a virtual tour of Benson’s exhibition Grand Gestures on the gallery’s website. The virtual tour also includes painter Lee Price’s latest exhibit, Repose. Price is a figurative realist who often depicts solitary female figures in the act of compulsive eating that hint at issues of self-image and the shame associated with indulgence. The virtual tour is navigable and interactive. Both exhibitions are accessible through May 23.
