Christopher Benson at Evoke Contemporary

Whether he’s working non-objectively or creating paintings of landscapes, artist Christopher Benson brings an emphatic abstraction into his compositions. Color and form rendered in bold, gestural swaths convey a contrasting sense of staccato movement and impenetrability. Often, he uses color and shape to convey a sense of spatial depth. His reductive abstractions hit the viewer with a striking sense of immediacy. The Middle Place, a solo exhibition of his works, continues through Jan. 22. Masks are required.
Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
