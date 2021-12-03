Christopher Benson at Evoke Contemporary

Christopher Benson, Red, White and Blue Collage #7 (2021), oil on linen samples pieced on paper

Whether he’s working non-objectively or creating paintings of landscapes, artist Christopher Benson brings an emphatic abstraction into his compositions. Color and form rendered in bold, gestural swaths convey a contrasting sense of staccato movement and impenetrability. Often, he uses color and shape to convey a sense of spatial depth. His reductive abstractions hit the viewer with a striking sense of immediacy. The Middle Place, a solo exhibition of his works, continues through Jan. 22. Masks are required.

Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com

