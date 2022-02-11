Christine Sullivan at the Railyard Park

Before his death in 2008 at age 96, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, historian, actor, and broadcaster Studs Terkel wrote Hope Dies Last: Keeping the Faith in Difficult Times (The New Press, 320 pages, 2003). This volume of oral histories progresses from past to present as its voices grow younger, making a case for hope as an eternal wellspring to inspire the masses.
Graphic designer Christine Sullivan presents a work of public art, Hope Dies Last: A Tribute to Studs Terkel and American Activists, to reinvigorate our collective spirit in a time of uncertainty. “Hope is obviously something we could really use right now,” she says in a statement. “But the story behind this work goes deeper. Studs Terkel and this book made a lasting impression on me in the early aughts when I designed the covers for a collection of his reissued oral histories. This book, like so many of his, is so relevant today. In it, he tells us: ‘Hope has never trickled down. It has always sprung up’ — a potent message for many of us now.”
The work, a Railyard Art Project installation, is a large green banner emblazoned with the word “Hope” and positioned at the Railyard Park entry ramada (off Paseo de Peralta by SITE Santa Fe) through March. As the elements take their toll on the felt material, the word “hope” is designed to remain as proof that hope doesn’t die.
