Christine Benkert at Plan B Arts

Plan B Arts, 1807 Second St., Unit 41, 805-223-5411, planbarts.com
Retired physician Wayland Wong draws inspiration from his Chinese heritage and the diverse landscapes of New Mexico for his blown-glass sculptures. Their bold primary colors and fluid, elemental vessel forms recall the art of ancient Chinese dynasties. His work is paired with three photographic series by Christine Benkert, including Big Bend Fire, which depicts the scorched trees from last May’s fire in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas, and Ephemerals, which depicts wasteful objects of minimal use or value. “I am influenced in my work by simplicity and space,” writes Benkert, whose work has a stark sense of minimalism and an emphasis on linear patterns and forms. The two-person exhibition Dimensions II-III opens with a 4 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 14, and remains up through March 7.
