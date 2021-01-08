Chris Roberts-Antieau at Antieau Gallery

Using techniques such as appliqué and embroidery, fiber artist Chris Roberts-Antieau crafts harmonious visions of nature, portraits, and scenes of open-ended narratives. She characterizes her mixed media work as fabric paintings. Each one is rendered in stunning detail that captures realistic aspects of her representational subjects, often in exuberant colors and patterns rife with animal, floral, and cosmic imagery. "My work is about joy," she writes in a statement. "It's about the mysterious origin of joy, and the wonder of childhood. I try to hang on to that wonder with every ounce of my being." View new works by the artist at her gallery or on the gallery website on an ongoing basis.
Antieau Gallery, 134 W. Water St., 505-983-9529, antieaugallery.com
