Chris Pappan at Blue Rain Gallery

Artist Chris Pappan, of Osage, Kaw, Cheyenne River Sioux, and mixed European heritage, reinvigorates the tradition of Plains Indian ledger art that flourished in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Also a painter, Pappan uses his cross-disciplinary practices to reflect on outmoded perceptions of Indigenous people and cultures. A self-described Native American Lowbrow artist, Pappan’s work lies at the intersection of historic tradition and contemporary pop-culture aesthetics. He joins artist Starr Hardridge, an enrolled member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, for a two-person show that continues through March 20. Hardridge was trained in the disciplines of classical art. He combines a vibrant use of color with geometric forms inspired by Muscogee patterns and designs in his pointillist paintings. Their work is available at the gallery or on the website.
Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
