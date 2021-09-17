Chris Maynard at Gerald Peters Gallery

Birds hold a lifelong fascination for Chris Maynard, who uses their feathers to craft intricate artworks that highlight the feathers’ patterns, colors, and natural beauty.
Working with feathers from a range of species, including turkeys, parrots, and peacocks, Maynard creates arrangements that he presents in shadow boxes, which reflect the tradition of naturalist specimen collecting and a more contemporary practice of assemblage.
Maynard’s feathers are naturally shed and legally obtained.
“Feathers are possibly the most widely and commonly used symbol of human striving,” he says in a statement. “They represent flight, transcendence, hope and movement.”
New works by Maynard remain up through Oct. 30.
Gerald Peters Gallery, 1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com.
