Chris Maynard at Gerald Peters Gallery

Chris Maynard, What’s Up Duck (2021), Amazon parrot feathers

Birds hold a lifelong fascination for Chris Maynard, who uses their feathers to craft intricate artworks that highlight the feathers’ patterns, colors, and natural beauty.

Working with feathers from a range of species, including turkeys, parrots, and peacocks, Maynard creates arrangements that he presents in shadow boxes, which reflect the tradition of naturalist specimen collecting and a more contemporary practice of assemblage.

Maynard’s feathers are naturally shed and legally obtained.

“Feathers are possibly the most widely and commonly used symbol of human striving,” he says in a statement. “They represent flight, transcendence, hope and movement.”

New works by Maynard remain up through Oct. 30.

Gerald Peters Gallery, 1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.