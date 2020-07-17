Chelsea Call at 310 Johnson St.

Vital Spaces, 220 Otero St., 505-690-8962, vital spaces.org
Santa Fe’s Vital Spaces, which activates vacant buildings for temporary creative projects, teams with 516 Arts in Albuquerque and the Paseo Project in Taos to present a series of 60 storefront art installations under the moniker Windows on the Future. It’s a collaborative effort to support working artists, with 20 installations in each city through Aug. 2, including Jamison Chas Banks’ Reliquary #1 at 1618 St. Michael’s Drive in Santa Fe, Jessica Fitzgerald’s Sweet Escapism at 302 Paseo del Pueblo Sur in Taos, and Martin Wannam’s Memoria at 516 Arts. Maps are available on the websites for all three organizations (vitalspaces.org, 516arts.org, and paseoproject.org). Viewers can tour the locations at their leisure. The project is intended to bring artistic vitality to urban commercial districts while still encouraging social distancing.
