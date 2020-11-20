Chaz John at Ellsworth Gallery

Indigenous artist Chaz John (Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska/Mississippi Band Choctaw) explores the myth of the modern American frontier in his solo exhibition Manifest Destiny’s Child. John draws from cultural iconography and dream images in the paintings, drawings, and sculptures that comprise the show. His compositions often have a raw quality in which he combines figurative imagery and symbols with landscapes. They often exhibit an imaginative sense of place, like visions from the psyche. “I want the paintings and sculptures to look like they’re trying to remember a dream —falling apart and coming together,” he says in a statement. “That’s really it … and although, like a dream, the relationship between the subject and narrative isn’t always apparent, the work evokes complex emotional depth, humor, and an aura of mystery that invites the viewer to embrace a collection of humanity’s archetypal narratives that continue to live in us.” (This show has been postponed due to the governor’s recent order. Go to the website for more information and images of John’s work.)
Ellsworth Gallery, 215 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com
