Charles White at the New Mexico Museum of Art

Featuring nearly 100 paintings, the exhibition For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design (through Jan. 17), represents a visual document of academy membership spanning its 195-year history. The New Mexico Museum of Art is the only Southwest venue for this traveling show, which includes work by notable academy members such as Charles White, Ferdinand Thomas Lee Boyle, George Tooker, and Will Barnet. Throughout its history, academicians have been required to donate a representative work to the academy’s collection. Between 1839 and 1994, they were also required to submit self-portraits or portraits of themselves made by other artists, which have become a primary feature of the collection and is the focus of the exhibition. Take an interactive virtual tour of the exhibition while the museum is temporarily closed by visiting nmartmuseum.org/visit/virtual-tours and view videos with in-house curator Christian Waguespack and other museum staff for a more guided experience. The virtual tour continues through March.
New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
