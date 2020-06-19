Sage Creek Gallery, 421 Canyon Road, 505-988-3444, sagecreekgallery.com
New Mexico artist Charles Iarrobino’s landscapes, street scenes, and garden scenes are suffused with bright color. He’s expanded his repertoire to include cafés and open markets in the regions of Provence, Tuscany, and Veneto in Europe. His numerous trips to these regions inspired a growing interest in human subjects. He joins painter Heidi A. Marshall for the two-person show People and Places. Marshall, a plain air and studio painter, works in pastels, capturing the landscapes of the Southwest through the seasons and during transitions from day to night in rich tones that reflect a magical quality of light. The exhibition opens Friday, June 19, and goes through July 10.
