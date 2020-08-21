El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
El Zaguán resident artist Celia Owens gives final form to a decade-and-a-half-long exploration of small-format paintings in the exhibition Puzzles. Recessed in wooden frames reminiscent of shadow boxes, each 10-by-10-inch painting depicts reductive, figurative scenes of human and animal interrelations. The forms in the compositions are rendered as though they were puzzle pieces, with each piece forming part of a single whole, perhaps suggesting the ways in which a single life fits into a larger universal story. Painted text on the surrounding frames present the viewer with open-ended narrative possibilities for the actions depicted in the compositions and are rendered in less vivid colors so as not to detract from the paintings themselves. Puzzles is currently on view on the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s website or by appointment through Aug. 28.
