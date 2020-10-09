Cecilia Kirby Binkley at New Concept Gallery

New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
Cecilia Kirby Binkley’s plein air paintings are intuitive interpretations of the landscapes of New Mexico and southern Colorado. She responds to color and movement, capturing the sense of an initial encounter with nature and its immediate visual impact. Rendered with a palette knife and using thick applications of paint, she creates compositions that are rich in texture and that possess a fluid, spontaneously wrought sensibility. Seasons, a solo show of her recent paintings, is the fifth in New Concept’s series of virtual exhibitions for 2020. The show is available on the website from Friday, Oct. 9, through Nov. 7. The artwork can be viewed in person from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment.
