Cat and Harriette Tsosie at the Encaustic Art Institute's online gallery

Encaustic Art Institute, 505-424-6487, eainm.com
The exhibition Two Worlds, featuring work by Native artists Michael Billie and Cat and Harriette Tsosie, continues online through Sept. 4. Billie’s mixed media compositions, made with encaustics (a pigmented, hot wax medium), have a sculptural component: bundles that include wrapped silk, plant materials, and other small items. Most of Harriette Tsosie’s work, some of which are collaborations with her husband, Cat, are acrylic paintings built up in layers to achieve a lustrous depth. The exhibition includes a series of the Tsosies’ hand-drawn and painted gourd rattles. Seventy percent of the sale of the rattles, a joint project between the nonprofit Animal Protection of New Mexico (apnm.org) and the Encaustic Art Institute called Rattles for Ramah, go to support the people and horses of the Ramah chapter of the Navajo Nation. The Encaustic Art Institute Gallery is in the process of moving from their Agua Fría Street location but is maintaining an online presence. The exhibition can be seen at eainm.com /two-worlds-online-exhibition.
