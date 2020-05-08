Carrie Mae Weems

Carrie Mae Weems, Untitled (1990), gelatin silver print

University of New Mexico Art Museum, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque, 505-277-4001, artmuseum.unm.edu

The photography collection at the UNM Art Museum spans the entire history of the medium through the works of more than 1,000 photographers. See highlights from that collection, as well as selections from its collections of modern and contemporary sculpture, painting, and lithography on the museum’s website. The museum houses an extensive collection of works by Transcendentalist Painting Group co-founder Raymond Jonson, who hand-selected more than 600 paintings and drawings for the museum, as well as the archive of lithographs from the Tamarind Institute. Works by Jonson, Jim Dine, Georgia O’Keeffe, Luis Tapia, and Luis Jiménez are currently on view.

