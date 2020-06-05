Pop Gallery, 125 Lincoln Ave., Suite 111, 505-820-0788, popsantafe.com
Artist Carrie Ann Baade uses the materials and techniques of the Dutch Baroque and European Renaissance artists to produce her contemporary, dreamlike visions of pop surrealism. She uses artistic processes from 1300 to 1860, such as egg tempera and indirect oil-glazing techniques, which she’s adapted from artists like Johannes Vermeer and Rembrandt van Rijn. Angel to Angel, a solo exhibition of her work, explores winged imagery through a series of paintings that recalls the work of these old masters while remaining fresh and contemporary. The exhibition is online on the gallery’s website through July. A date for the in-house artist reception, when the work is available for in-person viewing, is forthcoming. Check the website for details.
