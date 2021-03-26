Camille Claudel at Turner Carroll Gallery

The third in a series of exhibits exploring the role of women in art history, Renegades commemorates the unveiling of French sculptor Camille Claudel’s seminal work L’Implorante (grand modèle) and the impact of her self-determination on generations of artists that followed. Claudel doggedly pursued her artistic inclinations, convincing her entire family to move to Paris where she attended the Académie Colarossi, one of few art schools that admitted women. There, she studied under sculptor Alfred Boucher, then Auguste Rodin, with whom she entered into a tumultuous sexual relationship. Claudel provided Rodin with a set of uncompromising conditions in agreeing to be his lover, which included that he forswear romantic relationships with other women. Although she was censured during her lifetime and died in relative obscurity, a resurgence of interest in her work has positioned her among the greatest of modernists. In addition to Claudel, the exhibition features works by acclaimed female artists Judy Chicago, Hung Liu, Agnes Martin, and others. The show is currently on view and continues through April 30. The work is available online at turnercarrollgallery .com/product-tag/renegades.
Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
