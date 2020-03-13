Caitlyn Soldan at Obscura Gallery

Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
Caitlyn Soldan explores the terrain of the Southwest through an array of alternative gelatin silver processes, resulting in one-of-a-kind prints she arranges in grid installations. The work reflects various approaches to the landscapes of New Mexico. “This project involves taking iconic scenes in the landscape and deconstructing them using experimental darkroom techniques,” she says in a statement about the work. “I am interested in exploring what happens to memories when a familiar scene is altered.” Her solo exhibition, Desertscapes: Altered Views of New Mexico, is currently on view and continues through April 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.