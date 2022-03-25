Bryan Whitney at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Quarantined in a house deep in the Catskills at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, photographer Bryan Whitney took to venturing into the forest each day, camera in hand. Using a fisheye lens mounted to a 102 megapixel camera, he captured the rich variety and singular character of the trees over the course of the seasons. Distorted by the lens into circular images that convey a sense of unity and wholeness, his photographs reveal a unique view of nature.
“One can reflect on how these trees’ often contorted shapes show a resilience and even beauty and how this relates to the human condition,” he says in a statement. “My appreciation for the value of nature has been greatly enhanced by these many walks I made in the forest and my understanding of the importance of preserving nature from the devastation of climate change has become ever stronger.”
Whitney’s work is on view in Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art’s annual Spring Group Show (through April 16), along with works by Renate Aller, John Garrett, Peter Millett, Chris Richter, and collaborators Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano. In addition, Whitney’s solo exhibition, X-Flora, continues through April 10 at Aurelia Gallery (414 Canyon Road, 505-501-2915, aureliagallery.com).
