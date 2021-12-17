Bruce Cascia at Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art

The photorealist paintings of Bruce Cascia capture dramatic vistas of the American West and Midwest and the homesteads that endure like solitary beacons in the vast terrain.
He often paints architectural structures from a distance, relegating the landscapes to the lowest sections of his compositions and focusing on the expansive and sensational skies. His images evoke a sense of nostalgia, and his early work included solitary diners and truck stops in the American Southwest.
Cascia’s work is featured in the annual Small Works Holiday Group Show, along with work by painters Mary Alayne Thomas, Rebecca Haines, David Kammerzell, and other gallery artists. The exhibition continues through December. Masks are required.
