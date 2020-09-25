Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
Artist Bruce Cascia paints in a photorealist style, rendering landscapes, neon motel signs, and roadside attractions in vivid color. His paintings evoke a sense of nostalgia, preserving on canvas long-forgotten elements of Americana. His Flatland landscape series was inspired by his observations of thunderheads rolling over the prairies in his home state of Illinois, where isolated farmhouses stoicly stand against approaching storms, and he infusees these compositions with a sense of dramatic scale. Cascia is the gallery’s featured artist for the month of September. Contact the gallery for a private tour or view the work online.
